Winter care tips for your dog companions in cold months

While winters could seem to be a great time to cuddle up with your furry friends but it is also the time to give them all the extra care and attention.
Whether they are home during the colder months or travelling with you for snowy vacations, a few things must be kept in mind to ensure a happy and healthy winter for your pet.
Considering that every dog has a different tolerance level to the cold weather, you must know your pet’s usual traits and health
If your dog stays outdoors, make sure to prepare the doghouse with proper insulation and a windproof flap. The house could be elevated. In case of indoors, they must be given a warm dog bed to sleep and relax.
The cold months can trigger your pet dog’s paws to suffer cracks. In such cases, go for paw covers or dog booties before they walk. Clean their feet after walks and apply paw balm.
While dogs with thick, long fur are capable of keeping themselves warm, those with short hair or the senior dogs often need a warm layer of jacket or sweater. You can also give them blankets at night.
To help your dogs stay warm from the inside, add a modest portion of protein to their food with healthy fats. Try offering them small meals. Though you can consult the vet before making major changes in their diet to prevent unhealthy weight gain.
During the cold months, dogs can develop hypothermia when exposed to cold for a long time, followed by a flu and a runny nose. Look out for the obvious symptoms like shivering, weakness, difficult breathing, kennel cough, or pale gums.
On the other hand, some dogs could also suffer from joint pain or stiff bones. Consult the vet in such cases.
