Why including curd in your daily meals is good for your health

Curd, a staple in Indian households, is more than just a refreshing side dish.
Nutritionists often describe it as one of the simplest ways to improve gut health, boost immunity and support digestion.
Whether eaten as part of a meal or blended into lassi, curd offers several health benefits, making it worth adding to your daily diet.
A bowl of fresh homemade curd
Fresh curd is rich in probiotics, good bacteria that help maintain a healthy digestive system. Experts say regular consumption can ease common digestive issues such as acidity, bloating and constipation.
Curd served with lunch
Adding a small bowl of curd to everyday meals can cool the stomach, aid digestion and balance the spices often present in Indian cuisine. It also supports nutrient absorption, especially during hot weather.
Curd mixed with fruits
Curd is a natural source of protein, calcium and essential vitamins. Paired with fruits, it becomes an easy breakfast option that supports bone health and provides long-lasting energy.
Buttermilk and lassi
Traditional drinks like chaas (buttermilk) and lassi not only keep the body hydrated but also restore electrolytes. These curd-based beverages are especially beneficial in preventing dehydration during summer.
Curd marination for home cooking
Used as a marinade, curd helps soften meats and vegetables while adding a creamy texture and flavour. It also reduces the need for heavy oils or creams in cooking.