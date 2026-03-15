Weight Loss Drugs: Surprising Side Effects You Need to Know

Popular diet medications promise fast weight loss, but they can also bring several unexpected health side effects.
Weight loss drugs work by reducing appetite, slowing digestion, or blocking fat absorption in the body.
Doctors usually prescribe these medications for people struggling with obesity or weight-related health conditions.
Some of the most commonly used weight loss drugs today include semaglutide, liraglutide, tirzepatide, and orlistat.
One of the most common side effects people experience when starting these medications is nausea or stomach discomfort.
Digestive problems like diarrhea, constipation, and bloating are also frequently reported by many users.
Because these drugs affect appetite hormones, some people may feel tired, dizzy, or experience frequent headaches.
Rapid weight loss caused by these medications may sometimes lead to temporary hair thinning or skin changes.
In certain cases, these drugs may cause low blood sugar, especially in people who already take diabetes medication.
Doctors also warn that rapid weight loss can increase the risk of developing gallstones or gallbladder problems.
Although rare, some weight loss medications have been linked to inflammation of the pancreas, known as pancreatitis.
Severe vomiting or dehydration from these medicines can sometimes put extra stress on the kidneys.
Some recent studies are also exploring possible links between certain weight loss drugs and vision-related complications.
These medications may not be suitable for pregnant women or people with certain medical histories.
Weight loss drugs can help in some cases, but they should always be used under proper medical supervision.