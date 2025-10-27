Want to stretch your weekend? Here are some time-saving tips to feel like you’ve got extra hours

Ever wondered how some people seem to get so much done over the weekend, from laundry and grocery runs to brunches and movie nights, while you’re still hitting snooze?
Plan Friday night, not Saturday morning Most weekends slip away because we start them too late. Spend 10 minutes on Friday evening listing what you actually want to do, maybe a breakfast date, a walk, or just sleeping in guilt-free. Having a loose plan helps you start your weekend with intention instead of confusion.
Limit your screen scrolls It’s easy to lose an hour to Instagram or Netflix without even realising it. Try setting a screen-time limit or keeping your phone on “Do Not Disturb” for a few hours. You’ll be surprised how much time you free up just by avoiding mindless scrolling.
Do the chores early Don’t leave the boring stuff for Sunday night. Finish your laundry, cleaning or grocery run by Saturday morning. It clears mental space and gives you more time to relax, without the “Monday’s coming” dread.
Mix fun with routine Turn daily tasks into something enjoyable. Play your favourite playlist while cooking, invite a friend to join your evening walk, or listen to a podcast while cleaning. This way, you’re not just saving time, you’re adding fun to the moments you already have.
End your Sunday smartly Instead of cramming everything at the last minute, wrap up your weekend by 8 p.m. Prepare your outfit, pack your bag, and wind down early. A calm Sunday night sets the tone for an easy Monday morning, and mentally stretches your weekend.