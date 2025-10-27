Top run-getters in ICC Women's World Cup 2025

With 365 runs from seven matches, India's Smriti Mandhana is the player with the most runs in the Women's World Cup 2025.
Numerous batters have already made their mark in the ongoing edition of the World Cup.
Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner hit the first century of the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 when she struck an 83-ball 115 against New Zealand. The same match also witnessed New Zealand’s Sophie Devine score a run-a-ball 112.
Australian skipper Alyssa Healy finished as the leading scorer in the last edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup in 2022 when she made 509 in nine innings at an average of 56.55.
As the semifinals of the women's WC start from 29th October, here are the top run-getters.
In seven innings, Mandhana has scored 365 runs at an average of 60.83, with a strike rate of 102.52, including a century and two fifties, with the best score of 109. She is the leading run-getter in the tournament.
Smriti Mandhana (India)
She is the second-highest run-getter with 308 runs at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 77.77, including a century and fifty, with the best score of 122.
Pratika Rawal (India)
In seven matches this tournament, the South African skipper has scored 301 runs in seven innings at an average of 50.16, with three fifties and best score of 90.
Laura Woolvardt (South Africa)
The Aussie skipper comes at fourth, with 294 runs in four matches at an average of 98.00 and a massive strike rate of 131.25, with two centuries, including a classic 142 against India during 331-run chase, the best in women's ODI history.
Alyssa Healy (Australia)
The NZ captain comes at fifth spot, with 289 runs at an average of 57.80, a strike rate of 85.25, a century and two fifties, with a best score of 112.
Sophie Devine (New Zealand)