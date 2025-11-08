These foods contain more calcium than a glass of milk

One of milk's strongest selling points is the fact that it's rich in calcium. Indeed, this dairy drink does contain a decent amount of calcium, but how does it compare with other dietary sources, really?
It turns out there are quite a few alternatives when it comes to foods rich in this mineral, and many actually pack higher quantities of it when compared to milk!
The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for adults is between 1,000-1,200 mg daily. This means that, even if you drink a glass of milk per day, you won’t meet the mineral's Daily Value (DV). But don’t worry: there are a few foods that can help you reach the DV.
You’re probably familiar with this soft Italian cheese. After all, it's famously used on pizzas! One cup of mozzarella contains 1.7 grams of calcium—that’s 130% of the DV.
The calcium percentage varies slightly, depending on the type of coagulant used to make the tofu. Calcium coagulants are sometimes used, which makes a block of tofu even higher in the mineral. Tofu is also an excellent source of protein.
Not only are chia seeds an excellent source of calcium, they are also packed with protein, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids.
A cup of calcium-fortified orange juice contains about 1 gram of calcium, which is just over 80% of the DV for the mineral. Plus, you’ll get your vitamin C and folate, among other micronutrients.
Like mozzarella, ricotta cheese is also very rich in calcium. This type of cheese contains 509.2 mg of the mineral per cup.
A cup of kale, for instance, packs 622 mg of calcium, which translates to around 48% of the DV. If you consume two cups of turnip greens, you’ll get 394 mg of calcium.
Dried figs are also high in fiber, potassium, and are a source of antioxidants known as polyphenols. They are also great for digestive health and can work as a mild natural laxative.
Yogurt is a type of fermented food, and, as such , it also packs the benefit of delivering healthy bacteria to your gut. In addition to the probiotics, yogurt is also a source of protein.
Almonds are also rich in the powerful antioxidant vitamin E, as well as magnesium. This popular nut is also a source of protein, healthy fats, and fiber.
This is great news for those who don’t consume dairy. In addition to almond milk, the drink extracted from soya beans is also a great alternative. Soy milk delivers 380 mg of calcium per cup.
This is great news for those who don’t consume dairy. In addition to almond milk, the drink extracted from soya beans is also a great alternative. Soy milk delivers 380 mg of calcium per cup.
Oat milk is great, but oatmeal on its own is also an excellent choice. Half a cup of dry oats contains around 200 mg of calcium. This number will substantially increase if you cook it with oat milk.