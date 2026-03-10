Team India's top performers in T20 World Cup win

Sanju Samson A comeback story from ages, as Sanju rose from the bench to the 'Player of the Tournament' award with a dream run in knockout matches. Sanju top-scored for India with 321 runs despite playing just five innings at an average of 80.25 and struck at almost 200, with three fifties and best score of 97*.
Ishan Kishan Another comeback success story from the tournament. After Team India return following a heavy domestic grind, Ishan emerged as India's second-highest run-getter with 317 runs in nine innings at an average of 35.22 and a strike rate of over 193, with three fifties, including one in the finals.
Shivam Dube An unsung hero of Team India's title win who provided the Men in Blue with the right acceleration thanks to his fiery cameos. Down the order, he made 235 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.16, with a strike rate of over 169 and a fifty. Besides this, he also took five wickets and some important catches.
Jasprit Bumrah 'Jassi Bhai' is a gift that continues giving, emerging as the joint-leading wicket-taker in T20WC with 14 wickets at an average of 12.42 and an economy rate of 6.21, including a four-wicket haul to his name.
Varun Chakravarthy The spinner was India's second-highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps at an average of 20.50 in nine matches, with best figures of 3/7. Even though his economy rate went high after the group stage, Varun still chipped in with crucial wickets for his side.