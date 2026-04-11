Summer Alert! 5 common health issues people face in summer

Summer season brings sunshine, intense heat, vacation and outdoor fun. As much as people love to enjoy the sunshine, but sometimes body gives away.
The extreme heat, increased humidity and change in lifestyle gives rise to certain health problems.
Hot weather makes you sweat more, which leads to loss of water and essential minerals from the body. Always make sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.
Long exposure to the sun and excessive sweating can lead to various skin issues like sunburn, rashes, and infections. Always apply sunscreen before going outdoors and drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated.
Drink plenty of fluids to flush out toxins. Maintain proper hygiene. Wear loose cotton underwear to keep the area dry and prevent bacterial growth.
Long exposure to high temperatures leads to exhaustion due to excessive sweating. In severe cases it turns into heatstroke. Wear light-coloured clothes. Avoid going out in extreme sunlight. Stay indoors in well-ventilated spaces.
The body needs more care during the summers, as we lose essential minerals of the body due to excessive sweat. It is important to keep your vitals in check and take care of your wellbeing.