Struggling to wake up fresh? Try these 5 bedtime fixes

Do you ever wake up on a Monday morning feeling like you barely slept? You’re not alone.
The alarm goes off, your eyes refuse to open, and even your coffee seems tired.
No matter how many hours you think you’ve slept, mornings can still feel like a battle.
But the problem often isn’t how long you sleep, it’s how well you sleep.
Hence, here are five simple sleep tips that can actually help you wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day, yes, even on Mondays.
It’s tempting to sleep in on Sundays, but that throws off your body clock. Try going to bed and waking up at the same time every day. Within a week or two, your body will start waking up naturally, no blaring alarm required.
Scrolling through Instagram or answering one last work text might feel harmless, but the blue light from screens tricks your brain into thinking it’s still daytime. Try switching to a book, some calming music, or even a podcast instead.
Your body can’t go from 100 to zero instantly. Take 20–30 minutes before bed to slow down, stretch, dim the lights, sip some herbal tea, or just sit quietly. Think of it as giving your mind a heads-up that it’s time to rest.
That afternoon cup of coffee might be the reason you’re tossing and turning at night. Try to avoid caffeine after 3 p.m. and swap it with green tea or water if you need a boost.
Your sleep environment matters more than you think. A slightly cool, dark room helps your body drift into deeper sleep. Blackout curtains and a fan can do wonders.