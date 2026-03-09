Struggling to find healthy snacks for Iftar? Check out these 5 quick recipes

Date and Nut Energy Bites Dates are a staple during Ramazan, and for good reason, they’re naturally sweet and packed with energy. You can turn them into quick energy bites by mixing dates with almonds, walnuts and a spoon of peanut butter. Roll the mixture into small balls and chill them for about 20 minutes. They’re easy to make, require no baking and provide a great boost after a day of fasting.
Chickpea Chaat If you’re looking for something savoury, chickpea chaat is a great choice. Simply mix boiled chickpeas with chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, coriander and a squeeze of lemon. Add a pinch of chaat masala and black salt for flavour. It’s refreshing, high in protein and much lighter than deep-fried snacks often served at Iftar.
Yogurt and Fruit Bowl A yogurt bowl can be both filling and cooling after a long day. Start with plain yogurt and top it with fresh fruits like bananas, apples or pomegranate seeds. A drizzle of honey and a handful of granola or nuts can add both sweetness and crunch. This snack is quick to assemble and helps replenish nutrients while keeping things light.
Vegetable Stuffed Whole Wheat Wraps Whole wheat wraps are another simple option for Iftar. Fill them with sauted vegetables like bell peppers, onions, carrots and spinach. You can add hummus or a yogurt-based dip for extra flavour. These wraps are easy to prepare and provide a good balance of fibre, vitamins and energy.
Baked Sweet Potato Fries For those craving something crispy, baked sweet potato fries are a healthier alternative to traditional fried snacks. Slice sweet potatoes into thin strips, toss them with olive oil, salt and a little paprika, then bake them until crisp. They’re naturally sweet, nutritious and satisfying without being too heavy.