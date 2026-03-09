Struggling to find healthy snacks for Iftar? Check out these 5 quick recipes

Date and Nut Energy Bites Dates are a staple during Ramazan, and for good reason, they’re naturally sweet and packed with energy. You can turn them into quick energy bites by mixing dates with almonds, walnuts and a spoon of peanut butter. Roll the mixture into small balls and chill them for about 20 minutes. They’re easy to make, require no baking and provide a great boost after a day of fasting.