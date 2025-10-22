Social media has impact on sleep patterns

Potential links between social media use and poor sleep quality in people has been analysed in a study, see what the results were
The adolescents and their parents answered questions about their sleep habits and youth were asked about their screen and social media use at bedtime
A quarter of preteens had sleep disturbance.
Furthermore, 19.3% reported using their phone or another device if they woke up overnight. “Adolescents can be extremely sensitive to phone notifications, often waking up instantly when they hear their phone,” said Nagata.
“Even if a phone is on silent or vibrate, adolescents may still check it overnight. Once they start reading or responding to messages, they can become more alert and activated.”
keep screens outside of the bedroom. Having a TV set or internet-connected device in the bedroom was associated with shorter sleep duration.
Turn off the phone. Leaving the phone ringer on or turning notifications to silent or vibrate was associated with less sleep compared to turning the phone off entirely.
Leaving the phone ringer on was associated with a 25% higher risk of sleep disturbance compared to turning it off. 16.2% of adolescents reported having a phone call, text message, or e-mail wake them up after trying to go to sleep in the past week.
Don’t use social media or other electronic devices before going to sleep. Using social media, chatting on the internet, playing video games, browsing the internet, and watching or streaming movies, videos, or TV shows while in bed before sleeping were all associated with less sleep.
If you wake up during the night, don’t use your phone or engage with social media. One fifth of adolescents reported that they used their phone or other device after waking up during the night in the past week. This was associated with less sleep overnight.