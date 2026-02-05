Smart packing hacks for perfect travel

Roll your clothes While we tend to fold clothes out of traditional practice when packing, rolling them can save a lot of space and also reduce wrinkles. Roll your pants, t-shirts, and all other delicate fabrics to make them fit in your suitcase.
Go for compression bags When travelling with bulky items like jackets or sweaters, you can switch to compression bags as they squeeze out all the excess air and leave more in the luggage. You can also go for a couple of packing cubes to keep things organised.
Choose multi-functional items You must try to choose clothing and accessories that serve multiple purposes. For example, a jacket that can be styled in different ways or a pair of shoes that should work for both day and evening activities.
Optimise toiletries Skip those full-sized bottles of shampoo, body wash, and cleansers by transferring them into travel-sized containers. You can store them in sealable bags to avoid spills and quick security checks.
Plan and layer outfits Instead of packing multiple clothing for a trip, you can plan a colour scheme to be able to mix and match with minimal options. Layering will also help with changing weather and avoid over-packing.