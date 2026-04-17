Simple bedtime habits for better sleep

Getting a good night’s sleep isn’t just about how tired you feel, it’s about the habits you build before your head hits the pillow.
With stress, screen time, and irregular schedules disrupting rest for many people, small changes to your bedtime routine can make a noticeable difference.
Here are some simple, practical habits that can help you sleep better starting tonight.
Set a consistent sleep schedule
Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day helps regulate your body’s internal clock. Even on weekends, sticking close to your routine can improve sleep quality and make it easier to fall asleep naturally.
Limit screen time before bed
Phones, tablets, and laptops emit blue light that can interfere with your body’s production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep. Try switching off screens at least 30-60 minutes before bedtime and opt for relaxing alternatives like reading or listening to calm music.
Create a relaxing wind-down routine
Your body needs cues that it’s time to rest. Gentle habits like taking a warm shower, practicing deep breathing, or journaling can signal your brain to slow down and prepare for sleep.
Keep your sleep environment comfortable
A cool, dark, and quiet bedroom can significantly improve sleep quality. Consider blackout curtains, a comfortable mattress, and minimizing noise disruptions to create an ideal sleep setting.
Watch what you eat and drink at night
Heavy meals, caffeine, and sugary snacks close to bedtime can disrupt sleep. Try to finish eating at least two to three hours before bed and avoid stimulants like coffee or energy drinks in the evening.