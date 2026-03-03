Shield, shine, and celebrate: The ultimate pre-Holi glow guide

With Holi 2026 arriving on March 4th, the air is already buzzing with excitement.
But before you dive into the sea of gulal and water balloons, remember that synthetic pigments and prolonged sun exposure can wreak havoc on your skin and hair.
To ensure your post-festive look is a "glow-up" rather than a "breakout," follow this essential pre-Holi ritual.
Moisturise Before you even step out, slather on a rich moisturiser or body cream- this locks in hydration and creates a protective layer so colours don’t cling deep into your skin. Best if applied generously to exposed areas like face, arms, neck, and legs.
Sunscreen Outdoor festivities mean sun plus colour play- which can lead to tanning or irritation. Use a broad‑spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen after moisturiser for double defence.
Oiling Massage natural oils like coconut, almond, or olive oil into your skin and hair before celebrations. This not only nourishes but forms a barrier that helps loose pigment wash off more easily.
Dress to protect Opt for full‑sleeved, breathable cotton clothing, it keeps skin covered, looks fab in photos, and makes post‑event cleanup easier too.
Don’t forget nails and lips Apply a protective coat of petroleum jelly or nail polish on nails and use an SPF lip balm, colour tends to stick stubbornly to these little spots.
Go natural where you can Choose organic or herbal gulal and powders over chemical‑laden hues- gentler on your skin, hair, and peace of mind.
Hydrate inside and out Drink plenty of water in the lead‑up to Holi- well‑hydrated skin stays supple, less irritated, and holds its healthy glow better.