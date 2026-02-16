Drinking enough water every day is essential. If not done, it can lead to mild and moderate dehydration impacting thirst and mouth, energy and mood, headaches, urinary issues, digestion, skin, eyes, also affects physical health.
In severe dehydration cases you will require medical attention as it can affect your heartbeat, low blood pressure, risk of blood clots, shock. It also leads to organ damage such as kidney failure, heat stroke, hypovolemic shock and liver issues.
Make a habit of drinking water after waking up: Drinking water after waking up can benefit you as it will reduce your hunger, help to boost metabolism as well as skin health, remove toxins and waste products from your body, improve your mood and refreshes your mind.
Drinking water can also help you in your weight loss journey: Water boosts your metabolism and increases satiety as well as increases the number of calories you burn on daily basis. – To make it more effective you need to drink water half hour before having your meal which will also help you to feel a bit full making you consume less calories.
It forms saliva and mucus: Salivary glands are the primary organs that produce saliva and mucus in the mouth. Saliva helps us to digest our food and makes the necessary moist in the eyes, mouth and nose helping to prevent friction and damage.
It also helps to regulate body temperature: Water that is stored in the layers of the skin comes to the skin surface as sweat when the body heats up and evaporates making the body cool.
It provides oxygen throughout the body: Blood is 90 percent water. Blood carries oxygen to different parts of the body. It also maintains blood pressure.
Helps prevent hangovers: – A hangover refers to the unpleasant symptoms experienced after drinking alcohol. – When partying, still water with ice and lemon alternated with alcoholic drinks can help prevent overconsumption of alcohol.
Helps relieve constipation: Water helps relieve constipation by softening hard stools and keeping the digestive system working smoothly; when dehydrated, the colon pulls water from stool, making it dry and difficult to pass, while drinking enough water (8-10 glasses daily) adds moisture, helping fiber work better and promoting regular, softer bowel movements.