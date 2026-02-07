Rose Day 2026: Unveiling the meaning behind Rose colours

Valentine week celebrations have kicked off with the first day that is Rose Day. On this day people who love each other present a rose or a bouquet of roses to each other to express their love and belongingness. It is said that, a rose shows love where words fail.
Roses have been the symbol of care, love, friendship and much more since ages. So this rose day lets see what colour rose signifies which emotion.
Whether you're planning to gift roses to a special someone or just want to know more about this symbolic gesture, here’s a guide to help you choose the perfect rose for every occasion.
1
2
3
4
5