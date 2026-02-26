Power up your toddler: Top high-protein healthy snacks

Finding the right balance between "tasty" and "nutritious" is a daily mission for modern parents.
As we move through 2026, there is a shift toward "nutri-cereals" like Ragi and Foxtail Millet, which offer significantly more protein than refined grains.
Whether your little one is a picky eater or a constant bundle of energy, here are the top protein-rich snacks to keep them fueled.
This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical or nutritional advice.
Please consult a pediatrician or qualified nutritionist before introducing new foods to your toddler, especially if your child has allergies or dietary restrictions.
Greek yogurt contains twice the protein of regular curd. Layer it with sliced bananas or berries and a sprinkle of crushed almonds for a creamy, calcium-packed treat.
Paneer (cottage cheese) is a versatile, high-protein staple. Saute bite-sized cubes with mild seasoning and soft-steamed carrots or bell peppers for a quick, finger-friendly snack.
Hard-boiled eggs are a complete protein source. Cut them in half and use a small cheese slice as a sailboat to make them visually appealing for toddlers.
For a crunchy alternative to chips, roast makhana (fox nuts) with a dash of ghee and salt. Mix in pumpkin or sunflower seeds for an extra protein and mineral boost.
Blend cooked chickpeas with nut butter and a touch of maple syrup to create cookie dough balls. These are naturally vegan, gluten-free, and packed with plant-based protein.