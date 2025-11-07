No oven, no yeast maida-free healthy pizza recipe

One of the most popular food options, pizza, is truly loved by people of all ages.
With its cheesy base, savoury toppings, and a thin crust, they are also a favourite party treat, whether it is a birthday bash or a fun gathering with friends and family..
However, when it comes to healthy eating habits, pizza might not be a great help, especially for children and those on a diet.
Read along for an easy and healthy pizza recipe without maida or yeast. And it can be made without an oven.
Prepare the dough Start by preparing the pizza dough with 2 cups of wheat flour, a pinch of baking soda, 1 tsp of baking powder, ½ tsp of salt, 2 tbsp of oil, ¼ cup of curd, and water. Knead it to smooth dough, grease with oil and keep aside for at least an hour.
Pizza sauce Make a smooth mix of tomato sauce, chilli sauce, onion powder, garlic powder, pepper powder, chilli flakes, and mixed herbs.
For toppings Assemble your ingredients as you want to prepare the pizza. You can include onion, capsicum, jalapeno, olives, sweet corn, chicken chunks, paneer chunks and a lot of cheese.
Create pizza base Knead your dough slightly before taking a ball-sized portion and rolling it uniformly, while keeping the sides slightly thick. Prick your base with a fork and cook it in a hot pan until half-cooked.
Layer and cook Flip over the base and spread the sauce all over it. Top it with all the vegetables and chicken chunks. Finally, add a generous amount of cheese, chilli flakes, and herbs, before cooking it on a low flame for another 10-15 minutes. Slice your healthy pizza and enjoy!