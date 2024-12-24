Neeraj Chopra turns 27: Top career accomplishments of India's 'Golden Boy'

India's Olympic and World Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra turned 27 on Tuesday. On this occasion, let us look at his accomplishments.
A two-time Olympic medalist In the Olympics, Neeraj has two medals, one gold and a silver. In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he achieved gold with the best throw of 87.58 m. It was India's first-ever gold medal in athletics.
It made him the youngest-ever Olympic gold medalist in an individual event. He followed it up with a silver medal at the 2024 Olympics, with a best throw of 89.45 m which was outdone by Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem (92.97 m).
India's first-ever javelin throw world champion During the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Neeraj captured the men's javelin throw gold medal with the best throw of 88.17 m.
This was India's first-ever gold at the world championships. He also secured the silver medal back in the 2022 Championships.
Commonwealth Games medalist Neeraj has secured a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games as well. In the 2018 edition of the competition in Gold Coast, he secured the gold medal with the best throw of 86.47 m.
Asian Games medalist Neeraj is also a two-time Asian Games gold medalist, having secured the javelin throw title in 2018 at Jakarta and defending it in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games. In the 2022 edition, he defended his title by achieving a best throw of 88.88 m.
Diamond League winner During the 2022 edition of the Diamond League final in Zurich, Neeraj became the first-ever Indian to secure the Diamond League title, securing the men's javelin throw title with a best throw of 88.44 m.
Subedar Major Neeraj Chopra PVSM VSM is an Indian track and field athlete. Considered as the greatest Indian javelin thrower, he's a double medalist at the Olympics, World Championships, and the Asian Games. He has won the Diamond League once.