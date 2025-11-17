Must have pieces for your winter wardrobe

Winters are here, the season of diving into our packed-up warm clothes, woollen socks, hoodies, and more.
However, winters should not be just about bundling up against the cold, but also about staying fashionable and warm.
We’ve brought you a list of must-have winter essentials that will help you stay warm and look stylish.
One can find shawls in a diverse range of colours and designs, and they can equally make a chic style statement. From traditional pashmina to silk and wool shawls, they can be teamed for ethnic, wedding, or party functions.
Sweaters as well as cardigans remain at the centre of any winter basics collection. Be it a quick coffee run, evening outings, or vacations, a classic layering of sweaters will guarantee comfort as well as a good styling option.
They may appear as the smallest items in our wardrobe, but they are the ultimate saviours when it comes to keeping the hands and feet warm. You can pick from a range of colourful options and combine them with your winter outfits.
To protect your ears and head from the cold wind, invest in some warm woollen caps and beanies. They are not only chic but also casual and stylish.
A good coat is definitely a non-negotiable option, especially in colder places. You can just pair your classic wool coat with denim, a turtle-neck sweater, and boots. No matter which one you choose, a statement coat should always remain at the top of your winter wardrobe list.
Putting up a thermal is a go-to hack for everyone during winter. A super handy item, you can slip it under your outfit and team it up with your jeans, top, and a single jacket. Thermals will keep you warm and also stay out of notice.