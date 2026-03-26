Looking for quick recipes without fire? Check these out

Poha with soaked ingredients Instead of cooking poha on the stove, you can opt for a no-cook version. By soaking flattened rice in water and mixing it with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, lemon juice, and spices, you can create a quick, refreshing meal. It’s light, filling, and requires no flame at all.
Curd rice If you have pre-cooked or leftover rice, curd rice is one of the easiest meals to put together. If you donot have leftover rice, you can also use an electric kettle. Just mix rice with curd, add a pinch of salt, and top it with simple ingredients like cucumber or pomegranate. It’s cooling, comforting, and ideal during stressful times.
Bread-based snacks Bread is always a go-to option in many homes. From simple sandwiches to bread chaat with chutneys and vegetables, these recipes are quick to assemble and don’t need cooking. They’re also easy to customise based on whatever ingredients are available.
Sprout salads Sprouts are both nutritious and convenient. Mixed with onions, tomatoes, lemon juice, and basic spices, they make for a protein-rich meal that doesn’t require any cooking. You can also add peanuts or boiled potatoes to make it more filling.
Electric cooker khichdi If electricity is available, this is one of the best options. Just add rice, dal, salt, turmeric, and water into an electric cooker, let it cook. Minimal effort, full meal. Infact you can also make instant noodles, or even cook basic vegetables with minimal effort.