Kartika Purnima: The Sacred Full Moon of Devotion and Light

A festival symbolizing faith, purity, and divine blessings.

The Holy Month of Kartika

Kartika is considered the most sacred month in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.

The Divine Full Moon

Kartika Purnima marks the culmination of Kartika month, celebrated on the full moon day with holy rituals.

Bathing in Sacred Rivers

Devotees take early morning dips in rivers like the Ganga, believing it washes away sins and grants salvation.

Bathing in Sacred Rivers

In Odisha, people float miniature boats symbolizing ancient maritime glory and trade with distant lands.

 Lord Vishnu’s Blessings

It’s believed that worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day brings peace, prosperity, and liberation from worldly sufferings.

The Day of Tripuri Purnima

It commemorates Lord Shiva’s victory over demon Tripurasura — symbolizing triumph of good over evil.

Lights and Lamps Everywhere

Homes and temples are illuminated with diyas, signifying the dispelling of darkness and ignorance.

Charity and Good Deeds

Acts of charity, feeding the poor, and offering donations are considered highly auspicious on this day.

The Maritime Heritage of Odisha

Kartika Purnima also honors Odisha’s ancient seafarers who once sailed to distant lands for trade and culture.

A Festival of Faith and Purity

Kartika Purnima unites devotion, culture, and spirituality — a celebration of light, life, and divine love.

The Boita Bandana Tradition