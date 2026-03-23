Kangana Ranaut birthday special: 5 times she redefined saree goals

The North-Eastern Tribute in Parliament Earlier this month, Ranaut arrived at the Parliament of India in a graceful ivory saree that showcased the rich textile heritage of Northeast India. The handwoven cotton-silk ensemble featured vibrant geometric borders inspired by the iconic Assamese Mekhela Chador.
The Luxe-Minimalism Look One of her most talked-about Instagram posts from the 2025 Monsoon Session featured a simple diagonally striped cotton saree paired with a Hermes Herbag. This post highlighted her signature blend of traditional Indian roots with high-end luxury accessories.
The Regal Kanchipuram Silk For formal events and festivities, Kangana frequently posts her more ornate looks. A recent favourite shared on her handle is a blue Kashida saree by Tarun Tahiliani. Styled by Ami Patel, this look exuded what she described as "draped with modern ease," fashion.
Saree with a Structured Blazer Kangana has pioneered "Parliament Power Dressing" by layering traditional sarees with modern silhouettes. She recently shared a look featuring a vibrant blue silk saree paired with a sharply tailored grey checkered blazer. This ensemble became a masterclass in merging Indian heritage with the structured authority of a professional boardroom.
Hand-Painted Kalamkari Elegance Demonstrating her love for intricate Indian art, Kangana wore a hand-painted pen Kalamkari pure silk cotton saree for her Parliament Winter Session 2025 look. She elevated this artisanal drape with a black fitted jacket and Polene Paris bag, highlighting her ability to blend local crafts with global luxury.