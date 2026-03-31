IPL: Top performers from RR vs CSK clash

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Fiery bowling spells from Jofra Archer, Ravindra Jadeja and Nandre Burger and a sensational half-century from Vaibhav Suryavanshi helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) to an eight-wicket win over five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign opener at Guwahati on Monday.
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi The 15-year-old sensation produced a stunning knock, smashing a 15-ball half-century to turn the game decisively in Rajasthan Royals’ favour. His fearless and aggressive strokeplay dismantled the CSK bowling attack as RR chased down the 128-run target in just 12.1 overs.
Nandre Burger The left-arm seamer delivered a crucial spell with the ball, picking up two key wickets — Sanju Samson and Ayush Mhatre — to dent CSK’s batting line-up early and put them under pressure.
Ravindra Jadeja Jadeja displayed a sensational performance with the ball for RR in the middle overs. The veteran all-rounder scalped two wickets as struggled to build a competitive total.
Jofra Archer Archer’s pace and precision stood out as he maintained tight lines and lengths, claiming two wickets. He made run-scoring difficult for CSK batters and contributed significantly to the overall bowling effort.
Jamie Overton The lone bright spot for CSK, Overton showcased resilience with the bat, scoring 43 runs. His knock helped the Super Kings reach a respectable total despite a lack of support from the rest of the batting line-up.