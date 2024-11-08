IPL 2025: Top 5 Indian players with base price of Rs 2 cr

The much-anticipated IPL 2025 mega auction is set to occur on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This marks the second consecutive year the auction is being held overseas, with Dubai hosting the event in 2024. Let's take a look at the top 5 players with a base price of Rs 2 crores.

Shreyas Iyer Right-hand batter Shreyas Iyer was not retained by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction. He would enter the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Mohammed Siraj Right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj was not retained by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.  He would enter the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

KL Rahul Right-hand batter KL Rahul was not retained by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction. He would enter the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Mohammed Shami Right-arm seamer Mohammed Shami was not retained by the Gujarat Titans franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He would enter the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Rishabh Pant Wickkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was not retained by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction. He would enter the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore.