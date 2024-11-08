IPL 2025: Top 5 Indian players with base price of Rs 2 cr
The much-anticipated IPL 2025 mega auction is set to occur on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This marks the second consecutive year the auction is being held overseas, with Dubai hosting the event in 2024. Let's take a look at the top 5 players with a base price of Rs 2 crores.
Shreyas IyerRight-hand batter Shreyas Iyer was not retained by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction. He would enter the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore.
Mohammed SirajRight-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj was not retained by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He would enter the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore.
KL RahulRight-hand batter KL Rahul was not retained by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction. He would enter the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore.
Mohammed ShamiRight-arm seamer Mohammed Shami was not retained by the Gujarat Titans franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He would enter the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore.
Rishabh PantWickkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was not retained by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction. He would enter the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore.