International Polar Bear Day 2026: 5 Unknown Facts That You Would Love To Know
International Polar Bear Day is observed annually on February 27 to raise awareness about the challenges the polar bears face and the need to reduce the world’s carbon footprint.
Although most animal lovers know a lot about these white bears, there are certain unknown and interesting facts that you must have missed out on. Polar bears, the marine mammals are magnificent in size and are inhabitants of the Arctic ecosystem.
These mammals carry a thick layer of body fat and a water-repellent coat to keep them insulated against the icy cold air and water they face on the sea ice of the Arctic Ocean.
However, their future seems to be at risk with the melting of the sea ice on which their survival relies.
International Polar Bear Day was first observed in 2011 by Polar Bears International. They emphasised the importance of spreading awareness and encouraging actions to protect these animals.
This day accounts to honour the polar bear and calls for action to reduce carbon emissions and support policies that safeguard the Arctic environment. To celebrate International Polar Bear Day 2026, check five unknown facts about them.
Polar Bear’s Skin Is Black In ColourBeneath the thick white fur, polar bears have jet-black skin. Moreover, the translucent nature of their fur appears white as it reflects visible light.
Polar Bears Can Swin For Days At A TimeAlthough they speed up to six metre per hour in water, polar bears can swim long distances steadily for hours from one piece of ice to another. Their large paws are specially adapted.
Less Than 2 Percent of Polar Bear Hunts Are SuccessfulPolar bears spend half of their lives hunting for food, however, their hunts are hardly successful. Polar bears generally look for prey like ringed seals and bearded seals.
Male Polar Bears Weigh As Much As Ten MenMale polar bears can weigh up to 800 kg and are twice the size of females. Moreover, they can also grow up to three metres long, making them the largest bear species and the largest land carnivore in the world.
Polar Bear Can Smell Their Prey Up To 32 Km AwayPolar bears have a strong sense of smell. They can smell their prey up to 32 km away and can likely smell seals beneath compacted snow or ice from 1 km away.