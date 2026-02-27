Holi 2026 beauty tips: Prevent damage to your skin and hair with these 5 simple steps

Oil up before you step out One of the easiest ways to protect your skin and hair is to apply oil generously before heading out. Coconut, almond or olive oil create a barrier that prevents colours from settling deep into the skin or scalp. Massage oil into your hair, ears, neck, elbows and ankles, the areas that tend to hold colour the longest.
Moisturiser and sunscreen are non-negotiable Before you join the celebrations, apply a thick layer of moisturiser on your face and body. Follow it up with a broad-spectrum sunscreen. Colours mixed with sun exposure can cause tanning and irritation, especially if you’re outdoors for long hours. A good moisturiser helps reduce dryness and makes colour removal easier later.
Tie your hair and cover it if possible Leaving hair open may look great in pictures, but it also invites more damage. Tie your hair in a bun or braid to minimise colour exposure. If possible, cover it with a scarf or cap. This simple step can save you from excessive dryness, frizz and hair fall later.
Be gentle while washing off colours Once the celebrations are over, resist the urge to scrub harshly. Use lukewarm water and a mild cleanser to wash off colours slowly. Scrubbing too hard can damage your skin’s barrier and irritate your scalp. For hair, use a gentle shampoo and avoid hot water.
Deep nourishment after Holi Post-Holi care is just as important. Apply a soothing face mask or aloe vera gel to calm your skin. For hair, go for a deep-conditioning mask or oil massage to restore moisture. Drink plenty of water too, hydration helps your skin recover faster.