Here’s your favourite hot chocolate recipe for winters

A cup of hot, creamy and delicious hot chocolate is just the right thing to lift anyone’s mood on a cold winter day.
Whether it is a rainy day or during winter, this cosy drink can be described as pure bliss, especially for those with a sweet tooth.
Preparing hot chocolate is as simple as it sounds
You can further enhance it with a pinch of cinnamon, whipped cream, or combine it with marshmallows
All you need is full-fat milk, chopped chocolate of your choice, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, sugar, and cocoa powder.
Collect your ingredients
Start by heating it till it comes to a simmering point, but make sure not to boil it heavily or scorch on the bottom. Turn off the burner.
Prepare the milk
Take 2-3 tablespoons of the hot milk and add to a bowl filled with the chopped chocolate and mix well. Once you get a smooth texture, add the mix to the milk in the pan and blend it all with the help of a whisk.
Melt the chocolate
Add one teaspoon of vanilla essence, cinnamon powder, chocolate chips, and other toppings of your choice. Stir and mix again. Once done, pour the hot chocolate into mugs or cups.
Add toppings of your choice
While only a cup of hot coffee can do wonders, you can serve it with whipped cream, cookies, or marshmallows.
Serve as you please