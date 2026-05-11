Heart Problems? Add These Fruits to Your Diet Today – 

Natural foods that may support heart health and improve circulation.
1
Apple Rich in fiber and antioxidants that may help lower cholesterol levels
2
Banana Packed with potassium, which helps manage blood pressure naturally.
3
Berries Strawberries, blueberries and raspberries contain heart-friendly antioxidants.
4
Orange Vitamin C and fiber in oranges may support healthy blood vessels.
5
Pomegranate Known for antioxidants that may improve blood circulation and heart function.
6
Avocado Contains healthy fats that can help maintain good cholesterol levels.
7
Papaya Loaded with antioxidants and fiber that support overall heart wellness.
8
Watermelon Helps keep the body hydrated and contains lycopene beneficial for the heart.
9
Grapes Rich in polyphenols that may help protect heart health.
10
Kiwi Contains potassium, vitamin C and fiber that may support healthy blood pressure.
Avoid canned fruits with added sugar and limit overly sweet fruit juices.
Eat fresh fruits daily, stay active, reduce salt intake and drink enough water.
Small daily food choices can make a big difference for heart health.