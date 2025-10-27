Healthiest Snacks to Enjoy with Your Evening Tea

Delicious, light & guilt-free ideas for your tea-time cravings!
Crunchy, protein-packed, and fiber-rich — roasted chickpeas are the perfect healthy munch with tea.
Light, low in calories, and rich in antioxidants — a handful of makhana keeps your snack cravings happy!
Swap sugary cookies with fiber-rich multigrain biscuits for a balanced and healthy tea-time treat.
A mix of almonds, walnuts, chia, and pumpkin seeds gives a healthy crunch and boosts energy.
Go for a whole-grain bread sandwich filled with fresh veggies and light paneer or hummus.
Protein-packed sprouts with lemon and spices — a tangy, refreshing, and wholesome tea-time snack.