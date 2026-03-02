Haven’t figured out music playlist for Holi 2026? These 5 songs will set perfect mood!

Rang Barse No Holi playlist is complete without this evergreen classic. Amitabh Bachchan’s playful vocals and the song’s cheeky lyrics make ‘Rang Barse’ from the 1981 Hindi film ‘Silsilaa’ must-play year after year. Whether it’s playing in the background during family gatherings or blasting during a full-on colour fight, this song instantly signals that Holi celebrations have officially begun.
Balam Pichkari If you want to add youthful energy to your Holi party, this Ranbir Kapoor–Deepika Padukone hit does the job effortlessly. With its fast beats and vibrant visuals, “Balam Pichkari” is ideal for group dances and late-morning madness. It’s the kind of song that gets everyone, even the shy ones, onto the dance floor.
Holi Ke Din There’s something timeless about celebrating Holi with “Holi Ke Din” from the 1975 blockbuster ‘Sholay’ . This classic brings nostalgia, warmth and joy all in one. It works beautifully when you want to slow things down a bit, sing along with family, or simply enjoy the festival’s old-school charm while sipping thandai.
Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi Loud, energetic and unapologetically festive, this song is perfect when the celebration peaks. Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra’s high-energy number from their 2005 film ‘Waqt’ is all about throwing inhibitions out the window. It’s best saved for the moment when everyone is already covered in colour and ready to go all out.
Badri Ki Dulhania For a modern Holi vibe with desi roots, this Varun Dhawan–Alia Bhatt track is a crowd favourite. Its dhol-heavy beats and catchy hook make it ideal for outdoor celebrations and dance circles. It’s fun, loud and instantly festive, exactly what a Holi playlist needs.