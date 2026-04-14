Happy Odia New Year: Explore Varied Panas This Pana Sankranti

The Odia New Year is here and so is the delicious, healthy summer drink – Pana. The importance of Pana and its varied drinks is innumerable in Odia culture. No wonder then that April 14 is also celebrated as Pana Sankranti though the preparation and consumption of the drink is not limited to any specific day.
Different types of Pana are prepared all through summers. While Bela Pana is probably the most popular Pana, other variants are equally revered and prepared in abundance to celebrate the new year. Most of these, including Dahi Pana, Aamba Pana and Chhena Pana, are prepared from exclusive summer cuisines. Let’s take a look.
Prepared from ripe Wood Apple, Bela Pana has its own distinct aroma. The Wood Apple tree is native to Odisha and contains a lot of medicinal properties including anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants. The pulp is mashed with water and mixed with chhena, sugar and fruits like bananas. You can also add grated coconut or black pepper to taste.
Prepared from Chhena, ripe bananas, jaggery and grated coconut, this summer drink is refreshing, especially for those who wish to experiment further with pana and have a relatively sweeter tooth. Banana, chhena, jaggery and grated coconut are mixed with milk. People usually add crushed ginger, cardamoms and black pepper for a better taste.
Fresh curd, jaggery, grated coconut and mashed bananas are mixed together with crushed black pepper. One can sprinkle more jaggery and black pepper on it to taste. Dahi Pana is usually offered as bhog during festivities. It is also sold in most parts of the state.
Since green mango is available in plenty in summers, people prefer making Green Mango Pana. Made with crushed mango pulp, one can add grated coconut and other fruits with it as well. Usually people mix the ingredients with water for a more refreshing experience.
The preparation might be a bit more elaborate than the other types of Pana. apart from milk, fresh curd, chhena, apple, bananas, pomegranate, coconut and jaggery, you need honey, cardamom, clove, nutmeg powder, desi ghee, etc, for preparation. Once you mix chhena, dahi, milk and fruits, the other ingredients can be added. Pomegranate can be further added to the mixed batter.
Made from parched rice, the recipe is known to a few. However, it is pretty simple. Khai is added to milk, curd and jaggery and mixed well. People usually add mashed bananas to khai before mixing it with milk and curd. You can also add chhena for a more enriching drink.
Chhatua or Sattu is a seasoned summer diet for people across the country. All you need to do is add milk, chhena, mashed bananas, jaggery and black pepper to a bowl of chhatua and stir well.
Made from arrowroot which cools down the body during summers, in Odisha, the drink is made by adding palua in water, straining it via a strainer and then adding mishri and crushed fennel seed in it. The arrowroot starch is soaked in water, strained and kept aside. After the other ingredients are mixed together.