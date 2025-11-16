Grey hair before 30? Key vitamins and lifestyle changes to slow the process

Spotting a growing number of grey strands can be unsettling, and while aging and genetics remain the primary culprits, science suggests that nutritional deficiencies may accelerate the process.
Though there’s no proven way to reverse grey hair once it appears, maintaining a nutrient-rich diet may help slow the process and preserve your natural shade for longer.
Eating the right nutrients and taking other proactive measures may help preserve existing pigmentation, delaying overall graying. Read on to find out what you should add to your diet, and more.
Certain vitamins and minerals support melanin production, the pigment that gives hair its color, and deficiencies in these nutrients can speed up the graying process. Here’s what to include in your diet
Keratin, the main structural protein in hair, depends on dietary protein for regeneration. You can have eggs, poultry, beans, fish, and nuts to get this.
This B vitamin supports energy production and red blood cell formation, both essential for scalp and follicle health, and is found in fish, beef liver, and yogurt.
Vitamin B6 contributes to protein metabolism and melanin synthesis. Deficiency can cause dry, brittle hair. It is found in fish, poultry, potatoes, and bananas.
Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is essential for hair growth and strength. While rare, biotin deficiency may contribute to hair thinning and premature graying. Nuts, seeds, and whole grains are excellent sources to include in your diet. Eggs, legumes, and leafy greens also provide biotin, supporting overall hair and scalp health.
Folate helps your body metabolize amino acids and promotes healthy hair pigmentation. It is found in beans, asparagus, leafy greens, and citrus fruits.
One of the most crucial vitamins for preventing premature graying. B12 supports red blood cell production and hair pigmentation, which you can get from meat, dairy, eggs, and fortified cereals.
Vitamin D deficiencies also have been linked to premature graying and poor melanin production. It's found in sunlight exposure, eggs, fatty fish, and fortified foods.