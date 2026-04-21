Fun family games to keep kids away from screens at home

Treasure Hunt Adventure Turn your home into a mini adventure zone. Hide clues around different rooms, each leading to the next, and end with a small “treasure.” You can theme it around pirates, detectives, or even your child’s favourite story. Why it works: It taps into curiosity and problem-solving while getting kids physically moving.
Classic Board Game Night Board games may be old-school, but they’re still one of the best ways to connect as a family. Rotate who picks the game each week to keep things fresh and fair. Why it works: Kids learn patience, strategy, and how to handle winning and losing that skills screens rarely teach.
DIY Charades Write down actions, animals, or characters on slips of paper and take turns acting them out while others guess. You can adjust difficulty depending on your child’s age. Why it works: It sparks imagination, builds confidence, and guarantees plenty of laughs.
Indoor Obstacle Course Use cushions, chairs, ropes, and tape to create a safe obstacle course inside your home. Add fun challenges like hopping on one foot or crawling under a “laser” string. Why it works: It channels kids’ energy into physical play and keeps them engaged without needing structured sports.
Story Building Game Sit in a circle and build a story together, one sentence at a time. Each person adds a twist, creating a silly, unpredictable tale. Why it works: It strengthens creativity, listening skills, and family bonding in a relaxed way.