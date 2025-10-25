From Sachin to Dravid: A look at players with most runs for India in ODIs

Former skipper Rohit Sharma orchestrated a gritty 73(97) during the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide and went past legendary captain Sourav Ganguly to become the third-highest run-getter for India in the format.
With Rohit's recent rise, the look of India's top run-scorers in the 50-over format has slightly changed
While 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar remains at the top and Virat Kohli closing on to another milestone
Here is a look at the highest run-scorers for India in the format.
Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who earned the title of 'God', is not only the leading run-scorer for India in ODIs but also across the world. In 463 matches, Sachin struck 18,426 runs consistently at 44.83, laced with 49 centuries and 96 fifties.
Virat, who carried forward the legacy that Sachin left behind, is the second-highest run-getter for India in ODIs, with 14,181 runs in 304 appearances at 57.41, including 51 tons and 74 half-centuries.
The veteran swashbuckler Rohit Sharma moved to the third spot after his recent exploits. Rohit has 11,249 runs in 275 matches at 48.69, including 32 centuries, 59 fifties and three double hundreds.
The former India captain, often called 'Dada', has now slipped to fourth place with 11,221 runs in 308 matches at 40.95, including 22 centuries and a whopping 71 fifties.
Former India T20 World Cup-winning coach Dravid, who was known as the "Wall" for his robust technique, occupied the fifth spot with 10,768 runs in 340 matches at 39.15, laced with 12 centuries and 82 fifties.