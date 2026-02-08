From Oranges to Broccoli: Vitamin C foods for better immunity

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that supports the immune system, boosts collagen production, and promotes healthy skin.
Including a variety of fruits and vegetables rich in Vitamin C in your daily diet can help prevent deficiencies and enhance overall health.
Here are some Vitamin C-rich foods to include in your meals.
Oranges are one of the richest sources of Vitamin C, known to strengthen immunity and improve skin health. Consuming a fresh orange daily can help protect against common colds and support collagen formation.
Kiwi is a small fruit packed with Vitamin C and antioxidants. Eating kiwi regularly can aid in skin rejuvenation, enhance immune function, and provide essential nutrients like potassium and fiber.
Bell peppers, especially red and yellow varieties, are loaded with Vitamin C. They not only improve immunity but also help maintain healthy skin and reduce inflammation in the body.
Strawberries are delicious and rich in Vitamin C and polyphenols. Including strawberries in your diet can support heart health, boost immunity, and promote youthful, radiant skin.
Broccoli is a vegetable high in Vitamin C, vitamin K, and fiber. Regular consumption supports immune function, strengthens bones, and contributes to healthy skin and detoxification.