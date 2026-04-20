From immunity to digestion: How honey supports overall health

This article is for informational purposes only. The health benefits mentioned are based on commonly known uses and general knowledge. It is advised to consult qualified healthcare professionals before making any significant changes to their diet or health routine.
Morning detox ritual A spoonful of honey mixed with warm water is a popular morning ritual in many households. This simple drink is believed to help stimulate digestion, support metabolism and gently cleanse the system, making it a preferred choice for those looking to begin their day on a healthy note.
Soothing for sore throat Honey added to herbal tea is often used as a natural remedy during seasonal changes. Its antibacterial properties may help soothe throat irritation while supporting the body’s immune response.
Traditional cold remedy A mix of honey with ginger or lemon is a widely trusted home remedy for cold and cough. This combination is known to provide relief from symptoms and offer comfort during illness.
Boosting gut health Drizzling honey over oats, yogurt or fruits enhances both taste and nutrition. It is often included in balanced diets to support digestion and maintain gut health.
Natural energy source Honey serves as a quick source of energy due to its natural sugars. It is commonly used as a healthier substitute for refined sugar in beverages and meals.