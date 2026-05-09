From Aam Panna To Chaas: Summer coolers to beat the heat

Summer has officially arrived, and with temperatures rising across the country, people are once again reaching for chilled drinks to stay cool through the long, exhausting days.
While water remains the ultimate essential, there are some traditional and refreshing summer beverages that not only help beat the heat but also bring a burst of flavour to the season.
From street-side favourites to homemade coolers, these drinks continue to remain popular every year.
No Indian summer feels complete without a glass of chilled aam panna. Made using raw mangoes, mint and spices, the drink is known for its tangy flavour and cooling effect. Apart from being refreshing, it is also believed to help prevent dehydration during extreme heat.
Spicy, tangy and packed with flavour, jaljeera remains one of the most-loved summer coolers. Prepared using cumin, mint, black salt and lemon, the drink is often enjoyed after meals. Its refreshing taste and digestive properties make it a seasonal favourite.
Simple, light and comforting, chaas is a household staple during summers. Made with curd, water and mild spices, the drink helps keep the body cool and hydrated. In many homes, a chilled glass of buttermilk is considered the perfect afternoon refresher.
Fresh watermelon juice has become increasingly popular during summer months because of its naturally hydrating qualities. Many people now prefer homemade watermelon coolers mixed with mint or lemon for an extra refreshing twist. The drink is light, naturally sweet and perfect for hot afternoons.
Classic nimbu pani continues to remain unbeatable. Whether sold by roadside vendors or prepared fresh at home, the simple mix of lemon, sugar, salt and water instantly brings relief from the heat. Some people also add mint leaves or soda to give it an extra kick.