Feel warm from inside out: 10 foods for winter

Ginger has warming properties that stimulate circulation and digestion. For a boost of ginger, try the tea, add fresh bits to stir-fries or soup, grate it over oatmeal or yogurt for warmth and flavor.
Ginger
Beets’ iron content boosts hemoglobin production, warming the body. Roast beets as a side dish, blend into soups, or pickle for a crunchy snack. Beet juice is also a great way to reap the benefits of this warming root.
Beets
Vitamin A in carrots stimulates the thyroid gland, increasing body heat. Eat raw carrots with hummus, steam as a side dish, or add to hearty stews. Carrot soup is also delicious and warming
Carrots
The fibers and vitamins in parsnips help to digest them, produce body heat. Roasted parsnips with olive oil and herbs, mashed like potatoes, or pureed into a comforting soup. Parsnip fries are also a tasty, warming snack
Parsnips
Vitamin A and fiber content in sweet potatoes stimulate the digestive system, warming your body up. Bake or roast sweet potatoes as a side dish, mash with spices, or make sweet potato soup. Sweet potato fries are also a tasty warm treat.
Sweet potatoes
Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has warming properties and helps reduce inflammation
Turmeric
Cinnamon helps to improve blood circulation and provides warmth to the body. It also has antibacterial properties and helps regulate blood sugar levels.
Cinnamon
Garlic has thermogenic properties, meaning it generates heat in the body. It also boosts the immune system and has anti-inflammatory effects.
Garlic
Chillies contain capsaicin, a compound that increases blood flow, creates a warming sensation, and boosts metabolism.
Chillies
Oats are a great source of complex carbohydrates, which provide sustained energy and help keep you warm.
Oats
Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds, are packed with healthy fats that provide insulation and keep the body warm.
Nuts and seeds
Foods like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are excellent sources of vitamins and minerals. They help increase metabolic heat production, promote digestion, and support immune function.
Leafy greens