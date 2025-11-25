Apples are rich in fibre, especially when eaten with the skin on, and they contain flavonoids like quercetin that support overall health.
Sugar: 10.4 g per 100 g Total carbs: 13.8 g per 100 g Fiber: Approx 2-4 g depending size Net carbs: 9-11 g
Blueberries are rich in antioxidants (especially anthocyanins), which support heart and brain health. They are low in calories and easy to add to breakfasts or snacks.
Sugar: 15 g per cup. Total carbs: 21 g per cup Fiber: 4 g per cup. Net carbs: 17 g (21 g – 4 g)
Raspberries are extremely high in fibre, which helps with digestive health and blood sugar stability. They are also packed with vitamins C and K, along with beneficial plant compounds.
Sugar: 5.4 g per cup (123 g) Total carbs: 14.7 g per cup Fiber: 8 g per cup Net carbs: 6.7 g (14.7 g – 8 g)
Avocados are often used like vegetables, but they are actually fruits rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, high in fibre, and very low in sugar — great for fullness and heart health.
Sugar: 0.6–0.7 g per 100 g Total carbs: 8.5 g per 100 g Fiber: 6.7 g per 100 g Net carbs: 1.8 g (8.5 g – 6.7 g)
Oranges are an excellent source of vitamin C and fibre, which help support immunity and act as a hydrating snack.
Sugar: about 8.5 g per 100 g Total carbs: 12.5 g per 100 g. Fiber: 1-3 g (varies)
Bananas are rich in potassium, vitamin B6, and natural resistant starch (especially when slightly green), making them great for energy and muscle function.
Sugar: 12.2 g per 100 g. Total carbs: 22.8 g per 100 g Fiber: 2.6 g per 100 g Net carbs: 20.2 g
Pomegranate seeds are loaded with antioxidants (polyphenols) and fibre, which are good for heart health and have anti-inflammatory benefits.
Sugar: 14 g per 100 g Total carbs: 14-15 g per 100 g Fiber: around 5-7 g
Mangoes are tropical fruits rich in vitamin A (beta-carotene) and vitamin C, and they add great flavour and variety to the diet. They contain moderate sugar, so portion control is recommended.
Sugar: 14 g per 100 g. Total carbs: 15 g per 100 g Fiber: moderate (~2-3 g)
Kiwi, though less commonly listed in the top 10 fruits, is high in vitamin C and fibre, and contains low to moderate carbs — making it a smart daily fruit choice.
Approx: 10–15 g carbs per fruit fibre: 2–3 g sugar: 6–9 g
Pears are another fibre-rich fruit (often containing more fibre than apples) with good vitamins and hydration benefits, and eating them with the skin on provides extra nutrients.
Sugar: 9.8 g per 100 g Total carbs: 15.5 g per 100 g Fiber: 6.2 g per 100 g Net carbs: 9.3 g