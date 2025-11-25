10 Power-Packed Fruits to Boost Your Health Daily

Apples are rich in fibre, especially when eaten with the skin on, and they contain flavonoids like quercetin that support overall health.

Sugar: 10.4 g per 100 g Total carbs: 13.8 g per 100 g Fiber: Approx 2-4 g depending size  Net carbs: 9-11 g

Blueberries are rich in antioxidants (especially anthocyanins), which support heart and brain health. They are low in calories and easy to add to breakfasts or snacks.

Sugar: 15 g per cup. Total carbs: 21 g per cup Fiber: 4 g per cup. Net carbs: 17 g (21 g – 4 g)

Raspberries are extremely high in fibre, which helps with digestive health and blood sugar stability. They are also packed with vitamins C and K, along with beneficial plant compounds.

Sugar: 5.4 g per cup (123 g)   Total carbs: 14.7 g per cup   Fiber: 8 g per cup Net carbs: 6.7 g (14.7 g – 8 g)

Avocados are often used like vegetables, but they are actually fruits rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, high in fibre, and very low in sugar — great for fullness and heart health.

Sugar: 0.6–0.7 g per 100 g   Total carbs: 8.5 g per 100 g   Fiber: 6.7 g per 100 g   Net carbs: 1.8 g (8.5 g – 6.7 g)

Oranges are an excellent source of vitamin C and fibre, which help support immunity and act as a hydrating snack.

Sugar: about 8.5 g per 100 g  Total carbs: 12.5 g per 100 g. Fiber: 1-3 g (varies)

Bananas are rich in potassium, vitamin B6, and natural resistant starch (especially when slightly green), making them great for energy and muscle function.

Sugar: 12.2 g per 100 g. Total carbs: 22.8 g per 100 g  Fiber: 2.6 g per 100 g  Net carbs: 20.2 g

Pomegranate seeds are loaded with antioxidants (polyphenols) and fibre, which are good for heart health and have anti-inflammatory benefits.

Sugar: 14 g per 100 g   Total carbs: 14-15 g per 100 g Fiber: around 5-7 g 

Mangoes are tropical fruits rich in vitamin A (beta-carotene) and vitamin C, and they add great flavour and variety to the diet. They contain moderate sugar, so portion control is recommended.

Sugar: 14 g per 100 g. Total carbs: 15 g per 100 g  Fiber: moderate (~2-3 g)

Kiwi, though less commonly listed in the top 10 fruits, is high in vitamin C and fibre, and contains low to moderate carbs — making it a smart daily fruit choice.

Approx: 10–15 g carbs per fruit fibre: 2–3 g sugar: 6–9 g 

Pears are another fibre-rich fruit (often containing more fibre than apples) with good vitamins and hydration benefits, and eating them with the skin on provides extra nutrients.

 Sugar: 9.8 g per 100 g   Total carbs: 15.5 g per 100 g Fiber: 6.2 g per 100 g Net carbs: 9.3 g