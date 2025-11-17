Easy-to-make comforting winter soups

A bowl of hot, tangy and spicy tomato soup will take everyone back to their childhood days. The recipe requires nothing but fresh, juicy tomatoes, a small portion of chopped onion, garlic, sugar, salt, black pepper, herbs and cream (optional). Follow the simple rule by cooking your onions, tomatoes, and garlic. Once done, give a good mix in the blender and then simmer the paste with the other ingredients. Add cream and herbs before serving.