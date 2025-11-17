Easy-to-make comforting winter soups

How about comfort in a bowl? Well, that’s what we all think of steamy, delicious soups, which are nothing but warming and satisfying during the cold winter months.
Soups are not only delicious but packed with proteins, fibre, nutritious, and even lighter on the stomach.
It can turn into a winter staple without much fuss.
Check out easy-to-make and tasty soup recipes:-
A bowl of hot, tangy and spicy tomato soup will take everyone back to their childhood days. The recipe requires nothing but fresh, juicy tomatoes, a small portion of chopped onion, garlic, sugar, salt, black pepper, herbs and cream (optional). Follow the simple rule by cooking your onions, tomatoes, and garlic. Once done, give a good mix in the blender and then simmer the paste with the other ingredients. Add cream and herbs before serving.
Those who love Chinese can definitely make this dish with some green vegetables of your choice, cornstarch, soy sauce, fried noodles, and salt. Sauté your veggies with garlic and chillies for a few minutes. Next, add water, salt, soy sauce, and black pepper and simmer for another 2 minutes. To thicken your soup, add the cornstarch slurry.
A good option for weight loss, sweet corn soup offers both flavour and comfort. Steam cook sweet corn until soft, and also prepare a small portion of corn paste with water. Boil the puree in a pan and add salt, pepper, boiled milk, and herbs. Once cooked, add the corn kernels and keep stirring. Garnish and serve hot.
A must-have winter delicacy, a bowl of chicken soup is wholesome, nourishing packed with an amazing taste and health benefits. Boil your chicken pieces after washing them properly. Sauté onions, green chillies, garlic, ginger, and whole spices. After a few minutes, add the chicken pieces, salt, and pepper and mix. Lastly, add water and cook for some time.
The recipe is known for its health benefits and comforting taste. Boil drumsticks in water until soft and then remove the flesh. Sauté the onion and garlic in a pan, add the drumstick flesh and cook. Give it a flowy consistency by adding water, and then salt and pepper. Serve hot with coriander leaves.