Easter DIYs so pretty, you won’t believe they’re handmade

Hand-painted eggs Among all the Easter DIYs, hand-painted eggs remain a go-to. A mix of pastel colours, florals, or even minimal dots can make them look surprisingly elegant. You can also opt for natural dyes like turmeric, beetroot, or coffee to give them a more understated, earthy look.
Easter baskets You can also try giving handmade Easter baskets a go this year. Instead of buying them ready-made, use simple materials like paper, jute, or even old boxes to create your own. Fill them with chocolates, small gifts, or decorative grass for a look that feels both thoughtful and personal.
Bunny-themed decor For those who enjoy a bit of crafting, bunny-themed decor is hard to miss this year. From simple paper cut-outs and felt bunnies to soft, toy-like pieces, these playful touches are showing up on walls, tables, and even gift wraps. They’re especially loved by families with kids, making decorating feel more like a fun activity than a task.
Easter Table You can try styling your Easter table with simple DIY ideas. Handmade name cards, painted jars repurposed as vases, and decorated candle holders instantly elevate the look. Add flowers, ribbons, and gentle lighting for a cozy, festive vibe.
Glass jars Even simple glass jars are being reused creatively, painted, filled with fairy lights, or turned into mini Easter displays with eggs and flowers inside. These small details may take little effort, but they make a big difference.