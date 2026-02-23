Delicious Delights: Exploring the Most Popular Sweets of Odisha

Odisha is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, and its sweets are no exception. These delectable treats reflect the state's unique flavors and traditions.
Rasgulla Originating from Odisha, Rasgulla is a spongy and syrup-soaked delight made from chhena (cottage cheese). A must-try in any sweet lover’s list!
Chhena Poda Literally meaning "burnt cheese," Chhena Poda is a baked cheese dessert made with chhena, sugar, and nuts. A perfect blend of sweet and smoky!
Rasabali A speciality of Kendrapara, specifically from the Baladevjew Temple. It consists of deep-fried, flattened chhena patties soaked in thick, sweetened milk (rabri).
Chhena Jhili Originating in Nimapada (Puri district), these are fried cottage cheese dumplings soaked in sugar syrup. The original recipe is credited to Aarta Sahoo from Shyam Sundarpur village.
Puri Khaja A legendary, multi-layered crispy sweet made of refined flour and sugar. It is a primary component of the Mahaprasad at the Jagannath Temple and has been recognized among the top sweet pastries.
Manda Pitha Steamed round cakes stuffed with a coconut and jaggery filling, similar to the Maharashtrian Modak.
Malpua Small, deep-fried pancakes made with mashed bananas and flour, soaked in sugar syrup, and commonly served during festivals like Raja.
Arisa Pitha A traditional, crunchy, flat pancake made from rice flour, jaggery, and sesame seeds.