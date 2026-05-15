Cut the oil, not the flavour: 5 must-try healthy recipes

Healthy eating no longer has to mean bland salads or boring meals.
With more people trying to cut back on excess oil without compromising on taste, home kitchens seems to have witnessed a shift towards lighter, flavour-packed recipes that are both satisfying and easy to prepare.
Here are five healthy recipes that prove you can cut the oil: not the flavour.
A favourite appetiser can easily be made healthier with an air fryer. Marinate paneer cubes in curd, spices, ginger-garlic paste and lemon juice before air frying until lightly charred. The result is smoky, flavourful paneer tikka with barely any oil.
For a filling breakfast or quick dinner, oats cheela is a great option. Blend oats into a powder and mix with chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander and green chillies. Cook on a non-stick pan with minimal oil for a crispy, nutritious meal rich in fibre.
Instead of heavy gravies, grilled meals are becoming increasingly popular among fitness-conscious food lovers. A bowl with grilled chicken, sautéed vegetables, brown rice and a light yoghurt dressing makes for a balanced meal packed with protein and nutrients.
Craving fries does not always mean reaching for deep-fried food. Sweet potato wedges tossed in olive oil, paprika and herbs can be baked until crisp and golden. They offer the same comfort-food satisfaction with far less oil and extra nutritional value.
Desserts can be healthy too. Layer Greek yoghurt with fresh fruits, nuts and a drizzle of honey for a quick parfait that feels indulgent without being heavy. It is refreshing, naturally sweet and perfect for guilt-free snacking.