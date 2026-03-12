Cool beverages to beat the hot summer heat, here are a few options

Summer, a weather of ripe fruits, going to the beach for holidays, cold showers to ease your body. A weather of clear sky and birds chirping around, where the leaves are green, when the children run to buy cola on lazy afternoon.
1
One of the most known summer classic Indian drink. Just simply squeeze lemon, add salt and sugar according to your preference with water.
2
An Indian beverage, in which the flavour includes cumin, tamarind, coriander and mint with sugar. It’s is basically Cumin Water, that’s why its called ‘Jal Jeera’ here.
3
Take a glass of freshly squeezed lemonade, add water and adjust the amount of sugar and honey according to your own preference. A beverage to feel fresh in this summer.
4
Two refreshing dairy fluids to cool your body temperature in this hot summer, these are very desi beverages. Lassi is made of curd, sugar is blended and is served chill. Buttermilk is refreshing elixir, consumed simply or you can add flavour of herbs and spices.
5
With the hint of flavoured herbs in cold tea with few ice cubes, it sure will liven up your soul.
6
Either blend with ice or cut them in pieces and eat, they promote good health and reduces many chronic diseases and stress, a fruit that contains full of anti – oxidants and full of vitamin A, B6 and C which is good for skin.
7
A beverage known in Karnataka, which provides wealth of nutrients such as calcium, iron and required amino acids. It is made by mixing buttermilk, Finger Millet Flour and water.
8
This beverage originated from Old Delhi, contains calcium which protects our body, has magnesium and potassium also increases blood flow. From the essence of rose and screw pine with the extracts of fruits (apple, orange, coriander, etc.) mixing it with base such as water or milk, this beverage is made.
9
A rice water based drink originated from Odisha where flavours such as curry leaves, cumin powder and green chilies. This beverage is offered to Lord Jagannath on cultural occasions and benefits in cooling your belly and improves your gut health.
10
If your preference is to get more wild and adventurous in this summer then add tropical fruits, refreshing herbs and a little alcohol.