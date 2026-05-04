Cloves benefits: The ultimate superfood for ulcer relief, cancer prevention and more

Reduces Ulcers A study shows that Cloves can help protect your stomach from ulcers. Usually, most ulcers are caused by thinning in the layers of mucus. Cloves make the mucus thick and clove oil may increase the production of gastric mucus and lower your risk of developing ulcers.
Prevents Cancer As per some studies to stay protected from cancer, eating more cloves is a good option. Cloves contain eugenol which possess strong anticarcinogenic properties and help curb lung cancer, breast cancer, and ovarian cancer at its early stages.
Relieves Toothache As per a study by the American Dental Association, clove oil has been approved as a dental anaesthetic. In order to keep your teeth and gums healthy, going for clove toothpaste can be a great idea. This is because of its germicidal properties.
Improves Liver Function We are fortunate that there are lots of health benefits of clove for the liver! One of the clove’s health benefits helps reduce signs of liver cirrhosis and fatty liver disease. The liver is an important organ in our body; it breaks down fats and produces energy for the rest of the body to utilize.
Boosts Immune System Cloves contain a lot of compounds with highly antioxidant properties like vitamin C, vitamin E, eugenol, flavonoids and gallic acid. If you Consume cloves daily, it will boost your immunity and eliminate harmful free radicals from the body.