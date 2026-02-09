Chocolate Day: 5 DIY recipes for a sweet gift to your special one

Chop the dark chocolate into small pieces and place it in a heatproof bowl. Heat the heavy cream in a saucepan until it just begins to simmer, then pour it over the chocolate. Stir until smooth and shiny. Add butter and mix until fully incorporated. Refrigerate the mixture for at least 1-2 hours until firm. Roll the chocolate into small balls and coat them with your choice of cocoa powder, nuts, or coconut.