Celebrate Chhath Puja with these traditional dishes

Thekua Crispy, sweet, and made with wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee Thekua is the star of Chhath Puja. It’s first offered to Chhathi Maiya and then shared as prasad with family and neighbours. One bite, and you know why no Chhath is complete without it.
Poori-Chana Golden pooris with spicy kale chane a combo that never fails. Families cook this together, laughing and chatting as the aroma fills the house. It’s the kind of meal that brings everyone to the same table.
Pua Soft and rich with jaggery and coconut, Pua is made in almost every home during Chhath. It’s the perfect way to wrap up the celebrations, sweet, nostalgic, and full of love.