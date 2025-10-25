Celebrate Chhath Puja with these traditional dishes

Chhath Puja has begun, and as devotees immerse themselves in prayers and preparations, the festival feels incomplete without its traditional flavours.

From the crispy Thekua to the rich Rasia Kheer, here are some easy recipes you can try that can bring the authentic taste of Chhath into your home.

Thekua Crispy, sweet, and made with wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee  Thekua is the star of Chhath Puja. It’s first offered to Chhathi Maiya and then shared as prasad with family and neighbours. One bite, and you know why no Chhath is complete without it.

Rasia Kheer Rasia Kheer (or Gur ki Kheer) is cooked slowly with rice, milk, and jaggery till it turns creamy and golden. It’s comfort food at its best when warm, sweet, and made straight from the heart.

Kaddu Bhaat The first day of Chhath starts with Kaddu Bhaat. Made with pumpkin, mild spices, and ghee, it’s light, pure, and marks the beginning of the four-day fast. Simple, yet sacred.

Poori-Chana Golden pooris with spicy kale chane a combo that never fails. Families cook this together, laughing and chatting as the aroma fills the house. It’s the kind of meal that brings everyone to the same table.

Pua Soft and rich with jaggery and coconut, Pua is made in almost every home during Chhath. It’s the perfect way to wrap up the celebrations, sweet, nostalgic, and full of love.