Can’t remove stains from whites? These 5 tricks might help

Ever pulled out your favourite white shirt only to spot a stubborn stain staring right back at you?
It’s one of those small but frustrating moments almost everyone has faced, especially when the stain just won’t budge, no matter how many washes it goes through.
Here are five quick and easy hacks that can help bring your whites back to life.
Baking soda is one of those simple kitchen ingredients that quietly does wonders. For light stains, mix baking soda with a little water to make a thick paste and apply it directly on the spot. Let it sit for 15–20 minutes before washing. It helps lift dirt gently without harming the fabric.
If your white clothes have started to look dull or slightly stained, lemon can help. Rub a little lemon juice on the stained area and leave the cloth out in the sun for a while. The natural bleaching effect of lemon combined with sunlight can brighten the fabric noticeably.
Oil stains can be tricky, but dishwashing liquid is designed to tackle exactly that. Apply a drop or two on the stain, gently rub it in, and let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing.
White vinegar is another easy fix that many people swear by. You can either apply it directly to the stain or add a small amount to your wash cycle. It helps break down stains and also removes any lingering smell, leaving your clothes fresher.
If you’ve just spilled something like tea, coffee, or juice, don’t wait. Sprinkle salt over the stain immediately. It helps absorb the liquid before it settles into the fabric, making it much easier to wash off later.