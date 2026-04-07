'Bridgerton'-themed tea party guide: Dresses, decor and easy hosting hacks

If you’ve ever fantasised about stepping into the glittering, gossip-filled world of Bridgerton, hosting your very own Regency-era tea party is your perfect excuse
Imagine soft pastel palettes, delicate cutlery, sumptuous pastries and fashion that turns every guest into a picture of elegance.
With just a few modern twists, you can recreate the charm, drama, and sophistication of the Bridgerton universe in your own home.
Here’s your ultimate guide to bringing Regency glamour to life, one sip of tea at a time.
Transform your space into a garden-worthy setting worthy of the ton. Opt for soft hues like blush pink, lavender, mint, and cream. Use floral tablecloths or lace runners. Add fresh flowers (roses, peonies, hydrangeas) in vintage-style vases. If outdoors, fairy lights or candles elevate the dreamy vibe.
Your spread should look as delightful as it tastes. Finger sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam, macarons, cupcakes, and petit fours can create a well-rounded menu. A variety of teas like Earl Grey and chamomile will add a more authentic English tea feel.
Fashion is half the fun. Encourage guests to embrace Regency-inspired looks. Flowy maxi dresses or pastel suits can give the same aesthetic without full costume commitment.
Add a playful, interactive element inspired by the show’s iconic gossip writer. Set up a station with paper and quills (or pens). Let guests write anonymous “society secrets” Read them aloud for laughs. Hack is to turn it into a game and vote on the most 'scandalous' or funniest submission.
Set the tone before the party even begins. Use formal, vintage-style wording. Digital invites with wax seal designs work beautifully. Address guests as “Lady” or “Lord” for extra flair.
Send guests off with a little piece of the ton like mini tea tins, small jars of honey or jam, scented candles or soaps. Hack is to wrap favors in pastel paper with ribbon for a polished finish.